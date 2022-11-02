Six tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle collided on Interstate 80 near Verdi, Nevada Wednesday morning, just under two miles from the California-Nevada border, leading traffic authorities to warn travelers to expect “significant delays.”

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said that two people were injured, though the district later said no “serious” injuries were reported.

Around 5:30 a.m., fire officials said crews were at the scene of the accident near Gold Ranch Road, which occurred in the eastbound lanes, and advised drivers to avoid the area for several hours.

According to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, road conditions were icy from the California-Nevada state line to Verdi, Nevada.

On the California side of the state line, CalTrans mandated cars traveling on I-80 in the Sierra Nevada have snow chains on tires for the first time yesterday since May following the first snow of the season.

“The snow is continuing to fall this morning and the roads are slick and icy….so take your time and SLOW DOWN so you can make it to your destination safely,” California Highway Patrol Truckee said of conditions Wednesday morning.