6 deaths reported; 67 residents, 30 staff at Turlock nursing home test positive for COVID-19

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is now reporting six deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In collaboration with local and state health departments, the nursing home has tested all residents and staff members for the virus.

So far, 67 residents have tested positive and 35 have tested negative. Thirty staff members have tested positive and 132 have tested negative.

Eight test results are pending.

The six deaths reported by the nursing home are both current and former residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday, the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services told FOX40 the county is working with the facility to prevent further spread.

Equipment such as masks, gloves and face shields have been provided, among other necessary precautions. The facility has also devoted a distinct wing to treat patients with COVID-19.

Related Content 51 residents, workers at Turlock nursing home test positive for COVID-19; 2 former residents die Video