6 Northern California EMS professionals to be honored during National EMS Memorial Bike Ride

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — When emergencies happen, emergency medical service professionals run towards danger, saving lives while risking their own.

Thursday morning, a bike ride to honor EMS professionals is set to go through Sacramento.

The event is part of the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride to honor first responders killed in the line of duty.

Locally, the bike ride was supposed to begin in Reno and end at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Due to the Caldor Fire, the ride will begin in Rancho Cordova and end at the State Capitol.

At the Capitol, cyclists will memorialize nine California-based EMS professionals who died in the line of duty, including six from the Northern California region.