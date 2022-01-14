61 animals, dead horse found at ‘uninhabitable’ Olivehurst home

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of animals were found Thursday at an Olivehurst home that officials called “uninhabitable.”

Yuba County officials said on Dec. 28, Animal Care Services responded to a welfare call at a house on 2nd Avenue, near Western Avenue, after concerned neighbors reported seeing a dead horse at the property.

When they checked the house, officers said they could clearly see animals living in poor conditions and by Thursday afternoon, Animal Care Services, with help from deputies and volunteers, served a search warrant at the house.

A total of 61 animals, ranging from livestock, poultry and domestic animals, were found living among garbage and feces, officials said.

“The condition of the animals and the setting in which they were found was deplorable,” said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson.

Many of the animals were malnourished and some were contained in small crates.

Officials said the animals were taken to two different facilities and will be cared for by the county as the animal cruelty investigation continues.

In the meantime, Yuba County Animal Care Services is accepting monetary donations for animal feed and medical care.

“Product donations such as dog food, pig food, poultry food, and hay would also be greatly appreciated and can be coordinated by contacting the Yuba County Animal Care Services Office at 530-741-6478,” Friday’s release said.

No one was home Thursday and officials said a request for a felony arrest warrant is being forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

The identity of the person responsible has not been released.