7 arrested, including 2 teens, during Stockton protest

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Seven people were arrested at a protest in Stockton Friday night.

Protesters gathered at two locations in Stockton Friday to stand in solidarity with those fighting for justice across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Things became tense as dozens gathered along Hammer Lane around 6 p.m. and began blocking traffic.

A video courtesy of the Stockton Record shows police officers responding to the area and, at one point, an officer is seen pushing a protester down.

Demonstrators were also seen throwing rocks and spitting at patrol cars. The Stockton Police Department says some at the protest also vandalized a building and street poles.

Police say five adults and two teens, ages 17 and 13, were arrested. Their charges range from vandalism to resisting arrest and assault on an officer.