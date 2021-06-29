7-year-old boy drowns at Lake Natoma, near Nimbus Flat

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks has confirmed the death of a 7-year-old boy who drowned at Nimbus Flat Saturday afternoon.

The boy was visiting Lake Natoma with his family when they noticed he was missing around 3:55 p.m., California State Parks reported.

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area staff said they received a report of a missing child around 4:30 p.m. after the family’s initial search for the boy.

California State Parks said lifeguards cleared the beach and began diving in the water to search for him after receiving confirmation of where he was last seen.

He was recovered just before 5 p.m. in about 20 feet of water, according to California State Parks. Emergency responders at the scene performed CPR, and he was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

California State Parks said the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.