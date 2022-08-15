GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, a 7-year-old and his father were ejected from a dirt bike after the father drove it into a tree.

The Grass Valley California Highway Patrol was dispatched to Wolf Drive, south of Retrac Way in an unincorporated area of Nevada County. Officers found that Donald Buckley was driving a 1994 Suzuki RM250 dirt bike while his 7-year-old son was sitting in his lap holding onto the handlebars.

Officers said that the dirt bike left the roadway and collided with a tree. Buckley and his son were both ejected from the dirt bike as they hit the tree.

Neighbors helped the father and son while calling medical personnel. When they arrived, the 7-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter for treatment of major head injuries. According to the news release, Buckley suffered moderate injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.