FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A 70-year-old-man was robbed at gunpoint in Fairfield on July 7 in what the Fairfield Police Department are calling a “crime of opportunity”, according to police.

The robbery occurred at 10:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Gulf Drive in Fairfield.

When officers arrived on scene they said they found the elderly man, who gave police video evidence of the robbery. The man’s stolen cell phone was recovered.

Police are saying that there is no evidence linking this robbery to a hate crime, but an investigation of the robbery and the circumstances surrounding it is still ongoing.