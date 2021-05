STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 74-year-old man in Stockton was attacked while waiting at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man was waiting at the bus stop near Bianchi Road and Hillsboro Way when he was approached by another man just after 1 p.m.

Officers say the alleged attacker, identified as 44-year-old Angel Velasquez, missed when he tried hitting the victim.

Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.