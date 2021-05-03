74-year-old Stockton man robbed after being punched, knocked to ground

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 74-year-old Stockton man was punched and knocked to the ground early Monday morning as part of a robbery.

Police say the man was walking near Aurora and Lafayette streets just before 5:30 a.m. when a black utility vehicle stopped next to him.

The suspects got out of the car and punched him, causing him to fall. They then left the area after robbing him.

Officers identified 24-year-old William Elias as one of the suspected robbers. Elias was arrested, but police say they are still searching for another suspect: a 25-year-old man.