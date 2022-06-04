SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former West Sacramento man is facing a possible sentence of 224 years in state prison for molesting a family member over the course of a seven-year period, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

David John Sidhu, 75, molested a family member from the age of five to the age of 12 under duress and involved “substantial sexual conduct,” according to court records.

An investigation was undertaken by the West Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the DA’s office after the molestation was reported 15 years after the incident, according to court records.

“My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting these offenders who are the worst of the worst,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig wrote. “This case is another example of how no matter how much time goes by, we will always work to obtain justice for victims and to keep the community safe from these violent sexual offenders.”

Sidhu’s trial began on May, 9 2022 and concluded on June 2, 2022 when the jury gave their verdict after a three hour deliberation, according to court records. Sidhu is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.