77-year-old bicyclist dies in Davis crash

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 77-year-old woman died Wednesday after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the woman was riding her bicycle around 10 a.m. on a private road.

As she rode off the private road onto County Road 100A near North County Davis Farms Road, she was hit by a Ford Focus.

Officers say the Ford Focus was going about 40 to 45 mph when the driver saw the woman.

The driver attempted to stop and and veered left but the front of the car hit the bicycle.

According to CHP, the woman died at the scene.