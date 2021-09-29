7th annual Sacramento Regional Affordable Housing Summit preview

Starting Wednesday, the Sacramento Housing Alliance is putting a three-day focus on affordable housing, an issue that’s only gotten more critical in recent years.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Tuesday to “expand and streamline affordable housing production, strengthen accountability for local governments and advance equitable housing policies as part of the state’s comprehensive strategy to tackle the housing crisis.”

For a seventh year, advocates across the region are putting their heads and their resources together for the Sacramento Regional Affordable Housing Summit.

Cathy Creswell, the SHA board president, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the summit.

“Affordable housing is tied to what an individual or a family can afford to pay based on their income, and general standards are you shouldn’t have to pay more than about 30% of your income for your housing,” Crewell explained. “Unfortunately, too many in our region … are paying as much as 60 to 80% of their total income for their housing.”