8-year-old victim of weekend car crash at Power Inn, Calvine roads dies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An 8-year-old boy died Tuesday after being seriously injured in a car crash over the weekend in Sacramento, family said.

According to Metropolitan Fire of Sacramento, the crash happened on Saturday and involved three vehicles and six people at the intersection of Calvine and Power Inn roads.

Family said 46-year-old Sonia Mata and her two sons, 13-year-old LauReal Mata and 8-year-old LaBraun Brown were critically injured in the crash.

LaBraun Brown died of his injuries. According to family, they are donating his organs in order to help people in need.

The family has started a GoFundMe page for help with funeral costs and ongoing medical expenses for the Sonia and LauReal Mata.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.