80-year-old Modesto man dies in hit-and-run, police looking for driver

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An 80-year-old man was hit by a car and died Monday night while walking his bike across a Modesto intersection.

The Modesto Police Department said around 9:15 p.m., a man was walking north across Yosemite Boulevard at the La Loma Avenue intersection. Police said at the time, the man was in a crosswalk but was walking against a red pedestrian light.

Witnesses later told police they saw a silver sedan hit the man then drive west down Yosemite Boulevard.

Officers and first responders tried life-saving measures, but police said he died at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 80-year-old Jose Manuel Rodriguez, who was a local resident.

Police could not provide any additional information about the driver behind the wheel of the sedan.

Police are trying to find the hit-and-run driver and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Alejandro Rivera at 209-342-6105 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.