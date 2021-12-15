800 customers remain in the dark after downtown Sacramento fire causes outage, evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of downtown Sacramento remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a fire at a downtown Sacramento substation led to a six-block power outage.

SMUD confirmed power was restored to more than 500 customers around 7 a.m. Another 800 customers remain in the dark.

SMUD does not have an estimated restoration time for the remaining customers.

The Sacramento Police Department warned commuters to drive with caution in areas without power.

“Be aware of major intersections such as J St and 3rd St where traffic signals are inoperative. Approach with caution and treat as a stop sign,” police tweeted.

Sacramento Fire Department crews responded around noon Tuesday to the fire at 7th and H streets, where a Sacramento Municipal Utility District substation is located.

The substation is at the Old Folsom Powerhouse Station A, a historical landmark constructed in 1894. A proposal submitted by SMUD earlier this year, which looked to decommission the substation, said there was “electrical-substation-related equipment” inside and outside the building.

A plume of black smoke could be seen for miles. After SMUD de-energized the substation, firefighters were able to attack the flames using water and foam.

“We all were scared, even if you didn’t see the fire,” downtown resident Eddie Cole told FOX40. “I heard just a whole lot of noise out there. Then the alarm went off, and I came to the door, and I saw people not walking out the door; they were running out the door.”

“It’s believed that a transformer did have some sort of an explosion. That explosion led to a fire in the yard, and then also an extension of fire into the building,” said Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade.

A 12-story building housing hundreds of senior residents was also evacuated after the fire rendered the building’s fire suppression system unsafe.

According to a local social services group, Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency Edgewater Senior Property on I Street lost all power.

Wade said they received multiple calls that residents’ oxygen devices were without electricity due to the outage.

Several residents were taken to the hospital for further oxygen delivery, and the Red Cross said 48 were taken to City Hall for shelter overnight.

Tuesday night, Mayor Darrell Steinberg addressed the city’s plans for the evacuees.

“Many vulnerable people need electricity, and without electricity, they cannot remain where they are,” Steinberg said. “Everyone is going to be cared for, who is affected by this power outage.”

The city is looking at other buildings that may have been impacted and crews are working to restore power to everyone.

The substation suffered “significant damage,” SMUD officials said. No one was injured in the fire, and all SMUD workers were accounted for.

Sacramento Regional Transit said the fire and power outage impacted light rail operations in the area. The Green Line light rail service remains suspended. Riders are being directed to bus route 11.