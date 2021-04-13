Local cannabis entrepreneurs discuss glass ceiling, potential license moratorium

In 2015, 36% of executives in the cannabis industry were female. Four years later, that dropped to 17%, with representation for women of color at 5%.

The industry is expected to bring in $33 billion around the world this year, as a new license moratorium is being considered in Sacramento’s District 2.

Two female cannabis entrepreneurs in the area include Maisha Bahati — who runs the city’s only Black female-owned cannabis delivery service, Crystal Nugs — and Miko Banks, who will be starting a dispensary called Resziin Farms with a conditional use permit for the disputed District 2.

The two women joined Sonseeahray to discuss the possible moratorium and share advice for women and minorities hoping to enter the industry.