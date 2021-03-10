89-year-old man has wedding ring stolen off his hand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A Sacramento family is hoping a woman who stole a wedding ring off of their 89-year-old great-grandfather’s finger is arrested.

The imprint of 26 years of marriage remains, but James Sweatt of Sacramento is disappointed by someone willing to go so far as to steal his 14-carat, three-diamond ring.

“She twisted and twisted and it was hurting so bad. But she got it off,” Sweatt said. “I looked up and I said, ‘Lady get back out of my yard. Get out of here. I don’t know who you are. You are not who I thought you might have been.'”

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at Sweatt’s South Sacramento home. He says a woman was trying to sell him fake jewelry.

“She was pretending that she wanted to sell it to me and she was on about, ‘We’re just broke and I need something. Get some gas.'” Sweatt told FOX40. “I am like, ‘I’m sorry I don’t have nothing, I can’t help you.’ She just got busy.”

In a two-minute span, Sweatt says she walked off with his ring and she threw the fake jewelry at him.

There wasn’t much 89-year-old Sweatt, who relies on help from family, could do about the incident.

“If I had tried to stand up, I would have went down on the deck,” he explained.

The family says the ring wasn’t the primary target. The woman wanted Sweatt to take out his wallet. When he refused, she took the ring.

“The fact that she had the audacity to steal the ring off of an old man, who can’t even defend himself, it makes me sick to my stomach thinking that,” said Sweatt’s son Jeremy Sweatt.

Sweatt vows to not let this incident change his outdoor activity but says next time, “I will try to have a little more protection when I go outside.”

Sweatt says luckily he wasn’t injured, but he wants the person arrested so other people don’t go through the same ordeal.

Sacramento police told FOX40 this incident has been forwarded to detectives who are following up on the investigation.