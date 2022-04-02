STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton police are investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl hospitalized.

According to Officer Joe Silva, the girl was in the car with her family when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire around 4:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Van Gogh Lane.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.