90-year-old mother dies from COVID-19 after visiting West Sacramento nursing facility, family says

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Family members in Yolo County are searching for answers at a West Sacramento nursing facility shortly after the death of their 90-year-old mother.

Rose Fabian told FOX40 her mother, Rosemarie Fabian, died on Friday from COVID-19. She said she believes her mother contracted the virus from the River Bend Nursing Center in West Sacramento.

“We’re just really sad. This is hard,” Fabian said.

According to Fabian, the family was never informed about any COVID-19 cases at the facility.

“I should’ve been told that there was a contagious disease, that knowing the pandemic that they had on their campus, and they didn’t call us, they didn’t inform us. And my concern is, there’s more people there than just my mother,” Fabian explained.

The Yolo County Administrator reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the River Bend Nursing Center.

As of Monday, there were 22 confirmed cases, which include nine residents and 13 staff members.

No deaths were reported Monday.

“We are investigating the death, and we’re definitely going to look into this matter,” said Yolo County public information officer Jenny Tan. “We already have our health officer reaching out to the hospital in question to see if we could get more information on this person.”

Fabian said her mother went to River Bend Nursing Center at the end of September to heal from a broken rib and ended up staying at least six weeks.

She said it was during that time that her mother caught the virus and said she was alarmed that not all the facility’s staff wore protective gear.

“We’re trusting these places to take our family members and our loved ones. They should be liable for this. They should be accountable. They should be paying attention,” Fabian said.

Fabian said she was one of seven children and her mother had 40 grandchildren. Fabian recalled their last conversation together.

“She wanted to come home. She just kept asking to come home,” Fabian said.

FOX40 shared Fabian’s concerns with the River Bend Nursing Center. The facility’s administrator sent the following statement:

Skilled nursing facilities have been on the front lines of fighting this unprecedented pandemic. River Bend Nursing Center staff, like all healthcare workers, set aside their fears and anxieties, to care for and protect the facility’s patients against this deadly virus. The health and well-being of River Bend Nursing Center’s patient’s and staff is the facility’s top priority. Joe Cunliffe, River Bend Nursing Center Administrator