9K runners join 38th Annual CIM, brings needed traffic to local businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 38th Annual California International Marathon kicked off Sunday morning and officials called it the comeback year after the pandemic forced them to cancel it last year.

More than 9,000 runners took part in the marathon that began in Folsom.

“It’s just a great event for our community. We call it our comeback year,” said Scott Abbott, the executive director of the Sacramento Running Association. “It was a very challenging decision after 37 years of putting on this race, every single year. So many people count on it from a number of stand points.”

That also meant, financially, local tourism took a big hit.

“$11M for our local economy through our tourism,” Abbott said.

But this year, as these athletes made their way the 26.2 miles towards the finish line in downtown Sacramento, businesses along the marathon route, like Cafeteria 15L, are excited to be busy once again.

“Business is booming. We’re very excited,” said the Cafeteria 15L general manager, Phallon Miller. “We’re super excited to have everybody back again this year. It’s been a long time coming.”

Miller said her goal is to be a place of comfort for everyone participating in the marathon.

“Being on the corner of 15th and L, we’re right in the middle of all the action and so for us, it’s been a beautiful site to see to have everyone coming back into downtown, running past our restaurant,” Miller said.

The extra traffic Sunday helped.

“It’s been busier. It’s been so much busier, which we love,” Miller said.

Marathon organizers told FOX40 they are economically on track to bring in the cash that they missed out on last year.

They said there were about 11,000 runners during the 2019 marathon, which is about 2,000 less than they saw this year.