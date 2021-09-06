‘A beautiful soul’: Oakdale police search for suspect as mother grieves death of son killed over Labor Day weekend

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Labor Day weekend got off to a deadly start in Oakdale when a young man was killed Saturday. Now, detectives are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible.

A Modesto family is grieving the loss of 21-year-old Nathaniel Holland, also known as Nate.

In a statement to FOX40, Holland’s mother said, “Nathaniel was very outgoing, athletic, and loved sports. He was one of the most compassionate souls in the world, who went to great lengths to help his family, friends, animals and perfect strangers.”

Holland was stabbed Saturday night in the area of South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street just after 8.

According to Oakdale police, officers responded to a stabbing call and found Holland, who had been stabbed in the chest.

Police said officers immediately attempted first aid while calling emergency medical personnel. Holland was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they searched the area Saturday night but were not able to find a suspect.

His mother told FOX40 Holland will be remembered as “a beautiful soul throughout who was loved by many.”

“People always gravitated towards him, and he made friends everywhere,” she continued.

The victim’s family is pleading with the public for anyone with tips or information to please contact Oakdale police or Crime Stoppers.

They also thanked authorities for working to bring justice to Holland.