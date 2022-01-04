‘A bit frustrating’: Free COVID test kits run out within hours of being announced in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Massive demand has led to big disappointment for some looking to pick up a free rapid COVID-19 test kit Tuesday.

Public libraries in Sacramento County began offering free at-home testing kits but many locations were out of kits well before their doors closed for the day.

FOX40 was told all tests were gone by 2 p.m. Tuesday when people were supposed to be able to pick them up until 6 p.m.

The testing kit locations at public libraries in Sacramento County offered curbside pick-up.

“They have no more,” Galt resident Lina Ayala told FOX40 when she tried to get her free kit at her local public library.

“So, it’s a bit frustrating,” said registered nurse Jenifer Johnson.

Johnson, who makes in-house visits for patients, told FOX40 a testing kit is a must.

“I like to make sure that I get tested because I don’t want to be the person that’s bringing this into patients’ homes,” Johnson explained.

Of the nearly 30 libraries offering free testing kits, almost half ran out Tuesday, including a library in the Del Paso Heights area.

Sacramento County Public Health officials told FOX40 earlier Tuesday they knew demand for the testing kits would be high following the holidays.

“People traveling gathering together, plus the new variant is very contagious,” said Sacramento County Public Health spokesperson Samantha Mott.

In Folsom, the city manager said the ability to offer the testing kits through the county came with short notice.

“We just learned yesterday that we were receiving these tests and we strategized only just a few hours to put this traffic control plan together,” said Folsom City Manager Elaine Anderson. “It’s actually been moving pretty smoothly.”

After her interview with FOX40, the Folsom location also ran out of tests.

A Sacramento County Public Library spokesperson told FOX40 that some locations will have more tests available Wednesday, but for those libraries that ran out Tuesday, they will not be restocked.

The following public library locations ran out of test kits Tuesday and will not be restocked:

Arden Dimmick

Elk Grove

Ella K. McClatchy

Fair Oaks

Galt Marion O. Lawrence

Isleton

Nonie Wetzel Courtland

North Natomas

North Sacramento Hagginwood

Rio Linda

Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven

Southgate

Walnut Grove

The following public library locations will have additional test kits to distribute Wednesday while supplies last. Officials said they expect the remaining testing kits to run out fast:

Arcade

Carmichael

Central

Colonial Heights

Belle Cooledge

Del Paso

Franklin

Martin Luther King Jr.

McKinley

South Natomas

North Highlands – Antelope

Orangevale

Rancho Cordova

Sylvan Oaks

Valley Hi-Laguna.

To learn more about picking up free COVID-19 testing kits, tap or click here.