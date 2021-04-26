‘A bridge for peace’: Organizers hope to rename bridge after fallen Sacramento officer Tara O’Sullivan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of community members have joined a petition to rename the Fair Oaks Boulevard Bridge after local fallen police officer Tara O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan was killed in the line of duty on June 19, 2019, while responding to a domestic violence incident.

Officer O’Sullivan was shot and killed at age 26, just six months after being sworn in as a Sacramento police officer.

A few weeks ago, a petition started circulating to name the bridge after O’Sullivan, gaining traction by the minute.

Although she didn’t grow up in Sacramento, O’Sullivan attended Sacramento State and earned a degree in child development.

She was also in the inaugural, groundbreaking class of the CSUS Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program and lived in East Sacramento while in college.

O’Sullivan began her career with the Sacramento Police Department in January 2018 as a community service officer before she graduated from the police academy.

Joe Pane, a retired Sacramento Police Department officer, told FOX40 he was destroyed when he learned about her death.

He hopes renaming the bridge can help ease tensions between law enforcement and the community.

“It’s also a metaphor. We want this bridge to be a bridge for peace in honor of Tara. And that’s even on our printout of what we’re looking for,” Pane explained. “A bridge for peace. I can’t think of a better way to honor her.”

Organizers are still in the process of collecting names of people who support the memorial project to present to the Sacramento mayor and city council.

Officials with the Sacramento Police Association say they’ve already talked to most council members, and it appears they’re all on board.

As of Monday morning, the change.org petition has more than 2,500 signatures, more than half the goal currently set at 5,000.