A look back: Sacramento record store keeps music alive during stay-at-home order

(KTXL) — On the day California first issued a stay-at-home order, a Sacramento record store had just begun to change how it offered its music to customers.

Phono Select Records posted their music selection on Instagram for people to pick and choose from, making it more convenient for customers to get their hands on their favorite LP or CD.

“It’s like love comes out of vinyl because the world needs love,” said a customer.

Phono Select still posts their music selection to their Instagram but now they’re open every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.