‘A lot of shortcomings and a lot of frustrations’: Lodi families rally to reopen schools

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Parents in the Lodi Unified School District rallied in front of the district’s office, asking for students to be allowed back into the classroom as soon as possible.

Concerned parent Tom Moccia organized a “Reopen Lodi Schools” rally ahead of Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“It was time to really make not only parents’ voices heard but, more importantly, our students’ voices heard,” Moccia explained.

He and other parents said some kids are struggling with distance learning during the pandemic.

“We keep telling our kids to hold onto this bar and hold themselves up off the floor. But we don’t tell them how long they need to hold themselves up, and some kids are starting to fall by the wayside,” Moccia said.

“The distance learning model is not entirely effective. We have a lot of shortcomings and a lot of frustrations,” added parent Mark Kirsten.

Dozens of parents and kids turned out for the rally just a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new reopening guidelines for schools in the state’s color-coded tier system.

“Our board is very clear that they want in-person instruction to take place; it’s important to them. We can’t wait to welcome our students back to the classroom when our county is assigned to the red tier,” said Lodi Unified School District spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr.

Parents told FOX40 the plan isn’t enough.

“It’s a step in the right direction. I feel it’s a very confusing plan and it does leave more to be desired, but it is a step,” Kirsten said.

“The governor’s plan falls short; it excludes a large number of kids. We don’t want some kids to go back,” Moccia said. “We want all kids to go back because that’s what’s equitable and that’s what our kids deserve.”

Moccia said parents are fed up with the district that could have reopened months ago when the county was first in the red tier but didn’t.

“There is a way to get this done safely to where kids can get back into the classroom,” he said.

The district said once the county is in the red tier, teachers will have at least four days of planning to prepare before schools would reopen.