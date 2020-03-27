‘A lot of uncertainty’: Community groups try to help local renters impacted by pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- With finances being uncertain during this time for so many, some local tenants are worried they may not be able to afford this month's rent.

Community groups are working to help those renters and are calling on landlords and elected officials to do the same.

Ibraheem Bangura has been very busy recently.

“Yesterday, I was on a call with actually about 40 people. Forty people called into that call and they were in South Sacramento, midtown Sacramento, some in Elk Grove,” Bangura told FOX40. “And everybody was saying the same thing, a lot of uncertainty.”

Bangura, who is an organizer with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, said his organization has been flooded with people who are scared they will not be able to afford rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are worried about being evicted,” he said. “People are worried about, you know, being able to provide for their families. Some folks have money but they are figuring they’re going to have to choose, so it’s a hard decision for many.”

After Gov. Gavin Newsom allowed local jurisdictions to choose whether or not to ban evictions, many cities and counties in the region followed through.

Bangura said he wants the governor to take it a step further and suspend rent and mortgages across the state for those affected by the pandemic.

“So we're asking the government to step up, specifically the governor, to not allocate the responsibility and leave it up to local municipalities,” he said

He told FOX40 he has had pushback from landlords and property owners when asking them directly to suspend payments.

FOX40 did acquire a letter sent to renters of one Sacramento-area complex allowing them to apply for deferred payment if a tenant needed to.

“I would just encourage people to speak up, speak out, make sure their voices are heard,” Bangura said.