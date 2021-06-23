‘A place for people to gather’: Old Town Elk Grove project to welcome visitors in July after revitalization, expansion

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are busy finishing up the final touches of an expansion and revitalization project in Old Town Plaza in Elk Grove.

“I’m so excited for our residents and particularly Old Town. We needed a project like this for such a long time,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen shared with FOX40.

The project is four years in the making, but on July 21, Old Town Plaza will be open to the public.

“We wanted to create a sense of place for our community, a place for people to gather,” Public Works senior civil engineer Kristin Parsons said. “And it’s beautiful.”

The plaza sits right off Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street.

It’s an open-air pavilion that honors Elk Grove’s agricultural roots while incorporating the railroad.

Everywhere you look, you see it. From a barnyard quilt at the entrance to rail ties and spurs featured as decorations.

The hope is to make a place for people to gather and revisit Old Town Elk Grove.

“We’ve designed it so that we can have a farmers market and food trucks gather around, additional on the street,” Parsons explained. “We really tried to connect the area.”

The hope is to create a user-friendly area.

A new brewery, Dust Bowl Brewing Co., is also taking over a century-old warehouse in Old Town.

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. will be Elk Grove’s sixth brewery and will feature a taproom, indoor-outdoor bar and a restaurant. It’ll also feature the community’s largest patio.

”We’re trying to have this be a gathering place for our community,” Economic development manager Rachel Brown told FOX40. “Provide places for people to come, have fun and bring the family. Make Elk Grove a place for people to enjoy.”

“We are surrounded by small businesses and restaurants. So, having this venue will bring even more people out to this amazing place,” Singh-Allen said.