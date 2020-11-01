‘A sense of pride’: Californians express how it feels to vote

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In San Joaquin County, thousands of mail-in votes are being collected, separated and prepared for counting on Election Day.

“I’ve been voting since I was 18-years-old,” said Montgomery.

People like, Montgomery, used official ballot drop boxes for the first time.

No pandemic to keep them from casting their votes.

“I’m voting for my ancestors. My great-granny didn’t get to vote. My grandma didn’t get to vote,” Montgomery said.

“It’s my privilege, and it’s my right to vote,” said voter Shaundela Graves. “It’s always really important for me to, you know, let my voice be heard.”

While many voters opted to skip the polls this year, others chose to be among the first to vote at in-person voting centers when they opened Saturday.

“It went real quick. Just in and out,” said one voter.

Voters told FOX40 whether they cast their ballot by mail, placed it in a dropbox or voted in person, they all feel the same sense of accomplishment.

“It feels more patriotic,” said Shauna Kraft.

“I really feel like it is a sense of pride and is it’s definitely my duty to vote,” Graves said.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that I might make a difference,” said Keith Hettmannsperger. “Whether I do or not, I don’t know. But it’s a good feeling to know at least I tried.”