TUOLUMNE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday May 12th, a burglary was reported in the area of County Road in Sonora that led Tuolumne County Sherriff’s deputies to additional suspects and crimes.

According to the Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran from them on foot. Deputies chased and searched for the suspect, however, they were unable to find him.

Through surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Clinton Bauman, who was on parole. Deputies were then able to link Bauman to a second burglary, which also occurred in the area off County Road on Thursday, May 5th.

On May 14th deputies conducted a parole search at Bauman’s house in Tuolumne City. While searching the residence, deputies found several stolen items.

Deputies also located Dalton Brown, 26, hiding under a bed. After a record check of Brown, he was found on searchable probation. Investigation found Brown was currently living in a shed on the property with another resident and a small child.

In the shed deputies found drug paraphernalia and a butane honey-oil extraction lab, used for creating concentrated cannabis. The drug paraphernalia and butane honey-oil lab were both within reach of the child. Further investigation found that Brown had committed the burglary on Thursday May 5th with Bauman.

Brown was arrested and booked at the Dambacher Detention Center. A few days later Bauman was located and arrested in the area of Justice Center Drive in Sonora. Bauman was also booked at the Dambacher Detention Center.