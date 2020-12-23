AAA: 84.5 million people expected to still travel during the holidays despite pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Christmas holiday travel season is getting underway and despite warnings by health officials, millions of people will be leaving on trips between Tuesday and New Year’s Day.

AAA expects 34 million fewer holiday travelers than last year which is a 29% drop, but the urge to travel is strong even during a pandemic.

“AAA is still expecting about 84 and a half million people to travel during this holiday season,” said Sergio Avila with AAA Communications.

A hint of the volume came last weekend when airlines recorded 1 million travelers per day for three days in a row, a record during the pandemic surpassing the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration is adjusting security rules, allowing passengers to carry 12 ounces of hand sanitizer onboard instead of the 3-ounce limit.

For those traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending they get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after they get back.

The CDC also recommends travelers quarantine themselves for at least seven days no matter the results of their test.

The vast majority of travelers will be driving, which requires some thinking ahead beyond just carrying masks and disinfectant.

“Find out what’s happening at your destination,” Avila advised. “If you’re staying at a hotel or resort somewhere, find out what restrictions are in place there, what amenities may not be available that you’re typically accustomed to.”

Road trip planning sites like AAA’s TripTik shows travel restrictions in different states.

Travelers can get real-time COVID-19 rules at each of their stops along the way, whether it’s a gas station, rest stop or travel attraction.

AAA or other roadside insurance cards should be at the ready in the event of a break down during travel.

“A lot of us haven’t been driving as much as we typically would,” Avila said. “The best thing to do is get your vehicle looked at by a trusted mechanic or a AAA auto repair center just to make sure your car is ready to go for that longer journey.”

There was a COVID-19 infection surge after the Thanksgiving holiday and it remains to be seen how the increased travel during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday period will affect the infection rate.