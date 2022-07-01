SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It may be difficult to actually notice, but gas prices just started to come down from record highs.

But the California gas tax will hit just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which is notoriously one of the most popular for travel.

“I’m gonna be on my bike and just in taking in the weather and just enjoying it trying to stay cool and hydrated,” Sacramento resident Sammy Styles said.

According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon of gas in California is $6.276. Starting Friday, that travel is going to cost 3 cents more per gallon due to the new gas tax increase, totaling an additional 51 cents per gallon in state taxes.

But that’s not all that contributes to the high cost of hitting the road.

“In addition to those fuel costs, you have the rising cost of other goods and services,” Michelle Donati, public relations manager at AAA Northern California, said.

Experts said there are going to be a lot of drivers on the roads.

“AAA predicts over 5 million Californians will travel over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The majority of those over 4 million Californians are planning a road trip. And so the busiest day that we’re looking at for the holiday period will be Friday, July 1. If your plans are set in stone, if you can’t change your plans, make sure you pack some patience,” Donati said.

Lawmakers finalized a deal to send $9.5 billion back to Californians who are feeling the pressure of the over $6 dollar gas prices. The payments could be as much as $1,050 per family, but they won’t be coming in time for this holiday weekend.

“That’s a little late. It’s a little late. They should have been doing something to help people because it seems now like the little people are the ones suffering right now,” Styles said. “I’m just fortunate myself, you know, to be able to have a job to put gas in my tank and have food, and that’s something that I’m grateful for every day.”

Triple AAA said those planning to make a 500-mile trip gas will cost about an extra $40 this year compared to last.