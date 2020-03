Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Crews in Auburn are investigating a fire that gutted a building that formerly housed a Denny's Restaurant.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Auburn Ravine Road.

Investigators say the fire began outside and then spread to the attic of the building, quickly consuming the structure.

Firefighters worked fast and were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.