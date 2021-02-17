Abandoned clothing found near fence leads to discovery of 2 escaped Honor Farm inmates

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — Two inmates escaped a French Camp facility Tuesday night after jail staff found their clothes near a fence line.

Around 6 p.m., the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says everyone was accounted for during a headcount at the Honor Farm. But just over an hour later, abandoned jail clothing was found during a perimeter check.

During an emergency count, the sheriff’s office says facility staff learned two inmates were missing: 37-year-old Esteban Pareja and 35-year-old Romero Gonzales.

Esteban Pareja, 37, (left) and Romero Gonzales, 35, (right) in undated photos provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Both face multiple felony charges, including possessing a loaded firearm and a controlled substance.

While the facility’s grounds, nearby rooftops and local areas are searched, the Stockton Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial Systems team is helping the sheriff’s office find the missing inmates using their drone.

Pareja is a Hispanic man who stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and is 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gonzales is also Hispanic and is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400, select Option 1 and refer to case number 21-3555.