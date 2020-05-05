ABC investigates dozens of California businesses suspected of violating stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After nearly two months, many California business owners are eager to reopen their doors and some have already done so in violation of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a strong message Monday to California restaurant owners thinking about opening up before the statewide order is lifted.

“I know there are some businesses that are not waiting for these announcements,” Newsom said. “There may be, in some cases, unfortunate consequences in that.”

Those consequences that the governor indicated could impact a violator’s liquor license issued by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

“Eighty of them are shut back down because of licenses that were threatened to be pulled,” the governor said.

FOX40 checked in with ABC to see how many establishments are in danger of penalty. In the past few weeks, the department said agents have investigated about 80 complaints of businesses violating the state order, with multiple incidents reported in El Dorado County.

ABC licenses over 93,000 locations across the state, with the vast majority complying with the new rules.

But for the dozens that defied orders to shutter, ABC agents paid them a visit. Ninety-eight percent voluntarily closed back down shortly after, with 2% staying open.

“Those places were pretty much given a warning and were told by the agents they need to close so they can protect the patrons,” said ABC public information officer John Carr.

Carr said given the economic hardships many businesses are facing during the coronavirus pandemic, pulling a license remains a last resort option for those who fail to adhere to the governor’s commands.

“Can we look at disciplinary actions against those places that do not?” Carr told FOX40. “We can, but as we stated before, we prefer education over enforcement. We appreciated those who have practiced with voluntary compliance and we continue to look for that.”

Carr added that the agency sympathizes with restaurant owners who are financially struggling but advises them to continue being patient and to not open back up until they are given the green light to do so.

“We get it. This is an economic crisis and people are suffering real difficult economic pain,” Carr said. “But at this time, places have to stay closed in order to protect the patrons and make sure they’re not exposed to the virus.”

ABC investigates all tips reported to them. If you want to report a violation, you may contact them or your local law enforcement agency.