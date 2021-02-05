ABC lists dozens of local bars, restaurants facing citations for violating COVID-19 rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Twenty bars and restaurants in the Sacramento region and dozens more in Solano, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are facing state sanctions, accused of violating COVID-19 rules.

While the majority of restaurant owners have been doing their best to follow the state’s guidelines during the pandemic, some have been rebelling and openly defying any and all California restrictions.

Now some could pay the price as California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control issues citations. ABC’s list of bars and restaurants that have received COVID-19 citations goes on and on, and there are more than 200 across California.

“It’s really rare that you don’t have to pay those fines. It’s incredibly rare that you don’t have to pay those fines,” said attorney Mark Reichel.

Reichel said litigation against the state is not likely going to get violators out of paying. But once the pandemic passes, in theory, there is a way.

“They may be able to if they get a politician with some sway to maybe carry some bill in the Legislature, that would give an immunity or forgiveness for these fines at some point,” Reichel explained.

During the stay-at-home order in December, FOX40 spoke with House of Oliver Wine and Lounge owner Matthew Oliver, whose Roseville restaurant was cited by ABC.

“If you don’t want to come to House of Oliver, you can go somewhere else,” he said at the time. “You can continue to stay home, you can get to-go. We have delivery options, so many places do.”

But Friday, Oliver said on advice of his attorney, he had no comment.

Each ABC COVID-19 citation is considered a misdemeanor criminal citation, which is forwarded and reviewed by each county’s district attorney’s office.

As for facing more criminal charges beyond the citation, Reichel said those who don’t follow state guidelines likely don’t have much to worry about.

“If they’re going to recall the governor, well, they’re certainly going to have a problem voting for someone running for district attorney if you’re going around fining and charging and criminally charging restaurant owners,” Reichel said.

However, he said customers could bring forward a lawsuit against restaurants if they can prove they contracted the virus at a business. But he said it wouldn’t be a strong case.

“If they’re in violation of the law, you can bring a suit. The question is: What are your damages?” he said.

According to Reichel, customers who eat at places violating the rules assume liability.

“It’s comparative fault in California and what they’ll look at is why were you there and didn’t you know this could happen,” he explained.