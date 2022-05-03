SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Planned Parenthood held a rally at the Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse in Sacramento as part of a nationwide protest and vigil.
It comes just about 24 hours after a leaked Supreme Court opinion document suggested Roe v. Wade may be overturned.
California lawmakers have meanwhile vowed to protect abortion rights in the state. Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego announced she will propose a state constitutional amendment to protect legal abortion in California.