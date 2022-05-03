SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Planned Parenthood held a rally at the Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse in Sacramento as part of a nationwide protest and vigil.

It comes just about 24 hours after a leaked Supreme Court opinion document suggested Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

California lawmakers have meanwhile vowed to protect abortion rights in the state. Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego announced she will propose a state constitutional amendment to protect legal abortion in California.

#HAPPENINGNOW Planned Parenthood supporters are protesting right now outside of the Matsui Federal Courthouse in response to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court abortion opinion. Hear what they’re saying tonight on @FOX40 #Sacramento #California pic.twitter.com/lBcLwR4ogA — FOX 40's Zach Boetto (@FOX40Zach) May 3, 2022