ACLU urges Sacramento to rescind curfew order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a strong letter of objection by the American Civil Liberties Union, Sacramento’s curfew will remain in place until Monday.

The 8 p.m. curfew was put in place after vandalism and looting in the downtown and midtown areas last weekend.

Along 25 blocks of J Street alone, business after business is boarded up.

Most of the George Floyd demonstrations were peaceful but it was the looting and vandalism incidents from small groups that caused the city to call in the National Guard and issue the 8 p.m. curfew.

Some businesses trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic must now close early through the weekend and people have to stay off the street unless they are going to or from work.

Sacramentan Moses Gillespie said he cannot process the mixed message — city leaders encouraging people to express themselves but only at certain times.

“OK so, you’re allowing me to constitutionally express my freedom of speech but because of that, you’re still going to limit me and still continue the curfew?” he said.

Millions of dollars of damage and safety concerns caused Mayor Darrell Steinberg to confirm that the curfew will stay in place until Monday.

In the last few days, several California cities have rescinded their curfew orders or have allowed them to expire.

But the ACLU, acting on behalf of Black Lives Matter and homeless advocates, has sent a letter to the city saying the curfew was overly broad and unconstitutional.

It says homeless people can’t stay off the street and that you can’t limit the times when people can speak out.

“On the weekends, they may have to work during the day and in the evening that’s the time that they’re able to exercise their free speech rights,” ACLU of Northern California attorney Abre’ Conner told FOX40.

In addition, city businesses and residents far from the centers of protest are affected.

“Going to the grocery store after they get off work, walking their dog, going for a jog, just being outside,” Conner said. “There’s still light outside.”

Several dozen curfew violators have been arrested since it was enacted.

Mayor Steinberg said homeless people are not being targeted and discretion is being used.

Still, critics say police discretion is what people are protesting against.