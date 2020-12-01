Acting Sacramento County executive chosen as investigation into Navdeep Gill continues

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County’s Board of Supervisors has selected an acting county executive while the current county CEO is on administrative leave pending an investigation into multiple allegations of intimidation, racism and sexism.

Ann Edwards, the director of Sacramento County’s Department of Human Assistance, has been chosen to take Navdeep Gill’s place after the board unanimously voted earlier this month to place him on paid administrative leave, according to a news release issued on Monday.

“I have accepted the Board of Supervisors’ request to stand in as Acting County Executive during this critical time,” Edwards said. “The public’s business is the Board’s and my highest priority. Together, we will work to provide the county with the stability, focus and leadership this moment requires.”

Edwards is the first woman appointed to the role.

A packet emailed to the Board of Supervisors outlined claims of Gill’s alleged harassment and bullying toward county staff and other officials, including Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Other allegations made against Gill include racism and sexism mainly aimed at Black female managers. He’s also been accused of not following coronavirus safety measures at meetings and sending millions meant for public health work to the sheriff’s office for salaries.

Three of the five Sacramento County supervisors have already voted to “publicly express no confidence in Mr. Gill’s abilities as County CEO.”