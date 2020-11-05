Activists hold post-election rally in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – As votes from Election Day are still being tallied across the U.S., activists rallied in downtown Sacramento Wednesday night with the message that more work still needs to be done.

With a police helicopter flying a perimeter overhead, several dozen people gathered for a rally at Southside Park.

“We have a choice between two 70-year-old white men that have been in power all their lives,” said a speaker on the stage.

“We know that no matter who has or who will win this election, our conditions fundamentally will not change,” another speaker told the crowd.

The speaker brought the message to the crowd that the crisis the world faces is generational and didn’t begin just four years ago, and will not change overnight.

“It is going to take all of us to use our many talents to get there,” the unidentified speaker said.

Sunrise Movement Sacramento and the Anti Police-Terror Project organized the rally, which brought many people from out of town.

“We’re definitely moving in the right direction. I mean, all these people are here in the darkened night at a park, coming here to talk about this. The purpose of this event, building that community, kind of collectively coming together and saying we want a better world,” said Sunrise Movement Sacramento’s Moiz Mir.

“Tonight, we’re here to show up in the community, talking about healing with each other, talk about building what’s next,” said Richmond resident Tifanei Ressl-Moyer. “Supporting each other, showing each other love, and so it’s really important for us to be out here to demonstrate that.”

“It’s all love. It’s all love,” Richmond resident Prejean Hawkins told FOX40.

“There are a lot of people right now who are struggling to really conceptualize what’s happening with the election, both locally and nationally,” Ressl-Moyer explained. “And we want that when people see us to understand that we are really here to build with everybody.”