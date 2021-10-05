Additional victims, attempted kidnapping tied to Placer County indecent exposure suspect

Anthony Rodriguez in an undated photo provided by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Additional victims and crimes came to light after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted about arresting a suspect behind multiple indecent exposure incidents and a sexual assault.

The sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Sept. 29. in connection to crimes throughout Auburn.

Since posting about Rodriguez’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said three new victims have come forward.

Rodriguez is also suspected of being behind an attempted kidnapping on Interstate 80 in Auburn, where the sheriff’s office said he tried to pull a female victim into his car.

In the three crimes reported by the sheriff’s office last week, Rodriguez is suspected of exposing himself to female victims in the Auburn area.

Back on June 18, the sheriff’s office said Rodriguez was giving a ride to a female victim in North Auburn when he exposed himself to her and sexually assaulted her.

On Sept. 24, the sheriff’s office said he was behind two indecent exposure incidents in two separate parking lots.

In all three incidents, Rodriguez was driving a light-colored Ford Taurus SE.

Detectives are still trying to find additional victims and have asked them to call Detective Martin at 530-889-6984.