NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference Monday it “believes” the body found in a vehicle pulled from Prosser Reservoir is Kiely Rodni, who went missing after a party near Truckee on Aug. 6.

The news conference comes a day after Adventures with Purpose, an independent group of searchers, announced on its Facebook page that its group of search-and-rescue divers located the body of Rodni.

The volunteer group has been looking for Rodni after arriving at Donner Lake on Saturday before 8 a.m. The group consisted of six search-and-rescue divers and said it had been in contact with local authorities.

According to the group’s Facebook page, Rodni’s car was found upside down in 14 feet of water with her body inside. On Sunday afternoon, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the information after being notified by Adventures with Purpose.

The sheriff’s offices from Nevada and Placer counties and the FBI went to the scene to investigate the group’s findings.

What is Adventures with Purpose?

Adventures with Purpose is a group based in Oregon and travels around the country helping solve cold cases for family members of loved ones who’ve been missing.

The group has a significant presence online, with a Youtube page that has 2.45 million subscribers and 1.4 million followers on Facebook. The group’s Youtube videos include missing persons cold cases, solved cases, underwater treasure hunting, and finding missing boats, cars and firearms.

Since 2019, the group has help solved 23 cold cases. It has amassed over 250 million views by helping families find their loved ones.

Adventures with Purpose has found over 500 vehicles nationwide in the last three years.

“With 15 to 20 million viewers per month, there was an overwhelming demand, not only be multiple different agencies, all of our supporters,” Doug Bishop, Adventures with Purpose Team Leader, told FOX40 News on Saturday.

The group’s search process

FOX40 News spent the day with Adventures with Purpose on Saturday, as its members scoured Donner Lake for more than two hours and checked out several areas where Rodni’s car possibly could have entered the water.

The group did not say what specially brought it out to Donner Lake, as it concentrated on the boat launch and the surrounding area. Bishop told FOX40 they were contracting on areas that haven’t been checked yet.

The group also checked out a couple of ponds in the Cold Stream area, but the water was too shallow, Bishop said.

The team searched for several more hours with two boats in the water on the Boca Reservoir. Bishop said multiple roads lead to that area, directly from the Prosser Family Campground, where the party was at Rodni attended.

“We also know there several parties at Prosser that night, as well as this lake that night. As well Stampede,” Bishop said.

On Sunday, Adventures with Purpose began searching Prosser Reservoir where they found a body inside a car, which Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon said it’s “likely” Rodni.

Rodni’s last whereabouts

According to authorities, Rodni’s last known whereabouts were near the Prosser Family Campground around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 6. She attended a party where more than 200 to 300 minors and young adults were in attendance were in attendance.

When she went missing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office had previously told FOX40 News on Aug. 6, that they were treating her disappearance as a possible abduction, since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, was also missing. Authorities said Rodni’s phone had been out of service since the party

In a press conference on Aug. 9, authorities said Rodni’s phone was last pinged at “33 minutes after midnight.” They added she was seen at a store on Aug. 5 around 6 p.m. based on surveillance footage at a store.

During a news conference two days later, officials shared a photo of Rodni wearing several pieces of jewelry, including three “gold-colored” necklaces that her family assured she was wearing the night of her disappearance.

Over 14 agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, Truckee Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office joined the search.

During law enforcement’s two-week search, the agencies used helicopter aerial searches along with motorcycles, ATV’s, K9s, and boats, which searched nearby bodies of water. Over 100 volunteers also joined the search.

A $75,000 reward was offered for any information that leads to finding Rodni.