NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Adventures with Purpose, the Search and Rescue Dive Team from Oregon, are now searching for Kiley Rodni.

Adventures with Purpose has millions of followers on their YouTube channel and travel around the country helping solve cold cases for family members of loved ones who’ve been missing.

“When you miss a loved one or a friend… and you don’t know, it’s a nightmare,” Doug Bishop, Adventures with Purpose Team Leader said. “What we provide is those answers, when we’re able to. That’s what we’re hoping to do in this case.”

On Saturday, the six-man team arrived at Donner Lake, before 8 a.m. to search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni of Truckee, who went missing on Aug. 5.

“With 15 to 20 million viewers per month, there was an overwhelming demand, not only by multiple different agencies, all of our supporters,” Bishop said.

No red tape, a fresh set of eyes, and unorthodox search tactics are what the six-man team believes sets them apart.

The team is in contact with local authorities, and Rodni’s extended family.

While the team could not specifically say what brought them out here to Donner Lake, they are concentrating on the boat launch and the area surrounding it.

“I really wish I could tell you,” Bishop said. “Unfortunately, I can’t, what we’re working with right now, no one knows.”

“We’re taking our resources and the intel that we’ve been provided and we’re trying to see different avenues,” Nick Rinn a certified diver said. “Different place to look.”

Adventures with Purpose scoured Donner Lake for more than two hours, checking out several areas where Rodni’s car could have entered the water.

The team checked out a couple of ponds in the Cold Stream area, but team leader Doug Bishop said they were too shallow.

They then went on to Boca Reservoir, putting two boats in the water, where they searched for several more hours.

“There’s multiple roads that lead here, directly from Prosser,” Bishop said. “We also know there several parties at Prosser that night, as well as this lake that night. As well as Stampede.”

Adventures with Purpose said that they are thinking out of the box, concentrating on areas that have not been checked out yet.

“It’s tough,” Bishop said. “I don’t want to find her. If she’s here and something has happened to her, I do. I want to be able to provide the family and this community answers so they can properly lay her to rest.”