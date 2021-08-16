Advocates demand unhoused be allowed to stay at Stockton Boulevard encampment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Advocates with the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign demonstrated at an encampment along Stockton Boulevard Monday morning.

They demanded that the city of Sacramento and property owners stop moving unhoused people off properties.

Protesters also called on the city to provide more shelter space for people experiencing homelessness, especially as the delta variant surges and unhealthy smoke fills the region.

The lot behind the Stockton Boulevard encampment is the second lot within two blocks that houseless people have been forced off of in the past two years.

The old San Juan Motel site was cleared out several years ago after it became a tent community for about 200 people.

Advocates told FOX40 they have been coming out to the encampment and trying to connect people with resources for months now.

“We would like the people here to be housed. In April, I walked up and down this corridor, I presented 15 names to people who wanted to be housed,” said Faye Wilson Kennedy, with the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign. “None of those folks have been housed, to my knowledge. Most of them are still here. So even if these people are moved, there’s no place for them to be moved to.”

Advocates said they support Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s new homeless housing plan just approved last week, but they think it will take too long.

They’d like to see sites like the empty lots along Stockton Boulevard opened back up, and bathrooms, handwashing stations and dumpsters brought in.