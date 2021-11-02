Advocates call for early releases following COVID-19 outbreak, inmate death at Sacramento County jail

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members are calling on county leaders to release inmates on emergency grounds following the death of a Sacramento County inmate and a COVID-19 outbreak at two correctional facilities.

The advocates and loved ones will gather outside the Sacramento Board of Supervisors building Tuesday morning.

Monday, the Sacramento County Health Services confirmed officials were investigating an inmate’s COVID-19-related death.

The 76-year-old man tested positive for the virus after he was admitted to the hospital due to low oxygen levels on Oct. 25, officials said. The man was being treated for “long term significant and multiple underlying health conditions” and had been vaccinated in June 2021 while in custody.

“We are working closely with Correctional Health staff to conduct contact tracing and mitigate the spread,” Olivia Kasirye, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer, said in the release. “Quarantine protocols are in place and extensive testing is being done.”

On Oct. 22, health officials confirmed an investigation was underway after a COVID-19 outbreak involving roughly 70 inmates at the Sacramento County Main Jail and the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center.

Organizers of Tuesday’s event said the outbreak has left inmates fearing for their safety and poses a larger potential threat to public health.