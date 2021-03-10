Advocates weigh in on Sacramento County Main Jail expansion vote

Decarcerate Sacramento members call the plans to expand the Sacramento County Main Jail “reckless” and the “exact opposite” of what court-appointed experts are recommending.

That debate by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Wednesday afternoon could end with approval of a $10 million contract for the new Correctional Health and Mental Health Services Facility Project.

The expansion is designed to provide more space for mental and physical health screenings to comply with privacy protections under HIPAA, not increasing bed space in the county’s main jail.

The initial vote was delayed back on Jan. 26 due to complaints from the public.

Sonseeahray talked to Tifanei Ressl-Moyer, the founding member of Decarcerate Sacramento, and Dr. Christina Bourne, who has treated inmates, about the upcoming vote.