Affordable housing complex at Broadway, 19th Street to receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An apartment complex project in Land Park will get funding from the state to create affordable housing units.

The California Strategic Growth Council announced it will fund the Broadway Apartments project on 19th Street and Broadway in District 4, according to tweets from Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

The Broadway Apartments includes 150 affordable units with retail space on the first floor. The funding will come from the CSGC’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program, Valenzuela said.

The program “aims to create affordable options with an emphasis on creating dense, transit-oriented housing featuring lower housing-related carbon emissions,” according to Valenzuela.

“Great news as we work to revitalize our commercial corridors and address our acute shortage of affording housing,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said after Valenzuela’s announcement.

The city recently purchased a large, vacant property in South Sacramento that is planned to have a variety of functions, including affording housing. The city bought the 102-acre property, at 3100 Meadowview Road, from the federal government.

The city spent $12.3 million to acquire the land, which stands at the southern portion of the Sacramento Job Corps Site.

In November, Steinberg introduced a right to housing and obligation proposal, which the city passed and won’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the ordinance, unhoused people will be obligated to accept the offer for shelter, clearing the way for the city to begin removing encampments. Steinberg’s homeless plan has drawn criticism from the public and business owners.

The city and Mayor Steinberg were handed a lawsuit in September regarding the homeless plan. Coalition for Compassion, which filed the lawsuit, said Steinberg’s homeless plan is “dangerous” and “rushed” in its proposal.