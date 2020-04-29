After being laid off, Stockton woman says daily life consists of trying to get in contact with EDD

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Out of work and out of options, a Stockton mother said she has been trying for more than a month to cash in on unemployment benefits.

April Swan-Bivens said she has called the Employment Development Department every day.

“One day I called over 60 times,” she told FOX40.

She has also sent multiple emails all while patiently waiting patiently for any word about her unemployment benefits

Swan-Bivens said the endless cycle of hangups are now a part of her daily life.

“It’s very frustrating. I’ve applied March 20th. I have not received anything in the mail,” she explained.

Swan-Bivens said before she was laid off she was a part-time legal secretary for the past 13 years and made around $20 an hour.

She said she had a different experience when she filed for unemployment four years ago.

“It was easy,” Swan-Bivens said. “You just apply, they sent you stuff in the mail, a couple of days after you apply.”

Swan-Bivens said her husband is underemployed. To help feed their family she now works as an Amazon delivery driver but she said the hours are not consistent.

“If there’s nothing available, then you don’t deliver anything,” she said.

While the unanswered calls, emails and questions will likely commence on Wednesday, Swan-Bivens said all she can do is have hope.

“Just have to have faith, I guess,” she said.

But confidence, that’s a different feeling. She said at this point, she doesn’t know if she has faith in the system.

Swan-Bivens also said she has emailed Gov. Gavin Newsom for help but has not yet received a response.

Swan-Biven’s frustrations are not hers alone. Thousands of unemployed Californians have had trouble accessing benefits.

As we’ve reported, Gov. Newsom has acknowledged the number of issues many residents have faced, and that state employees are working to fix the issues and improve the process.

The EDD also launched the “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance” program, which aims to help business owners, those who are self-employed, and contractors claim unemployment.