After Ridenour’s concession, Zwahlen clinches Modesto mayoral runoff

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The final votes are still being counted in Modesto’s mayoral runoff election, but Sue Zwahlen will be Modesto’s new mayor after the other candidate, Doug Ridenour, conceded Wednesday.

“It’s an exciting time. It’s a fresh start for Modesto,” said Zwahlen, a retired emergency room nurse and former Modesto City School Board member. “I will bring those same qualities to this role and work for everyone.”

The mayor-elect beat her opponent, former City Councilman Ridenour, with 58% of the vote and will take over for Mayor Ted Brandvold, who has served since 2016.

Zwahlen was born and raised in Modesto and said she knows the issues the city faces firsthand.

“It is a new role being mayor but I could not be more thrilled to represent our city and the community that I love,” she told FOX40.

For Zwahlen, the two biggest challenges facing the city are the pandemic as both a public health and economic crisis, as well as the city’s homeless population.

“It’s very difficult to watch people living on the streets. That’s definitely a priority that people in our community want to help them and to provide housing,” she explained.

But she said what’s most important is restoring trust between city government and the public.

“I think as we take care of those problems going forward and we’re transparent about it and we take responsibility for our decisions, we’ll have greater confidence in our city governance,” Zwahlen said.

Zwahlen said she believes her 40 years as a nurse working at Doctors Medical Center of Modesto and eight years as a school board trustee have prepared her to take on her new role as mayor and tackle the city’s biggest issues.

“We face many challenges here but none of them are too big for our community to solve,” she continued. “We can do this to thrive.”