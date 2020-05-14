After Stanislaus County rescinds stay-at-home order, officials explain why businesses remain restricted

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Business as usual in an unusual business climate meant stools and booths remained empty while curbside service continued Wednesday at Rivets American Grill in Modesto.

“Yeah, our lunches have been kind of slow but dinner’s really picked up,” restaurant manager Clint Shaw told FOX40. “But still not the numbers we’re used to doing before all this happened.”

Shaw said his restaurant will continue providing only curbside service despite Stanislaus County rescinding their stay-at-home public health order.

Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services spokesperson Deputy Rojindar Singh told FOX40 the reason.

“Our order mirrored the state’s order, so we rescinded the county order but we are still following the state’s stay-at-home order, which is still in effect,” explained Singh.

Singh said the county’s latest move led to some confusion but he stressed that nothing has changed because California’s stay-at-home order is still intact.

“Still discouraged are large gatherings. The stay-at-home order is still in effect for non-essential employees and businesses,” said Singh.

Singh said that law enforcement strives to educate the public on staying safe from COVID-19 but if necessary, the county may have to act more aggressively.

“There is potential civil liabilities based on spreading the virus,” said Singh. “So, we haven’t had to do anything like that yet but it’s not something that is completely out of the question.”

“We had a gathering at a funeral a few weeks ago and somebody in that group was sick with COVID and it spread to several people within that group,” Singh explained.

Singh said when the state’s public health order changes, so will the county’s.

Shaw said his business, too, will adapt.

“We don’t have answers. We don’t know when that’s going to happen,” said Shaw. “We’re just playing it day-by-day and doing our part to stay open as a small business.”

Although many small businesses have shut their doors in Stanislaus County, some retail businesses have opened up as curbside or appointment-only operations.